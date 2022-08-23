Yoga Retreat in mountain resort on September 23-30

Join Peter and Oko Okosia for this amazing opportunity to Rest, Recharge and Reset after the summer holidays and 2 years of Covid. The retreat will consist of yoga asana, breathing techniques, (pranayama), meditation, vipassana, yoga philosophy, group/individual therapy and other mindfulness techniques.

The program is quite intensive and will be carried out in noble silence wherever possible. The Process takes one week to be effective. The Retreat will include walks in the forest and also some relaxation time, for example taking a sauna or a massage.

Participants will be given individual daily/weekly programs to continue upon completion of the retreat with full support provided. Vegan nutritional meals are provided. The retreat centre offers a sauna, jacuzzi, swimming pool and professional massages.

The asana practice will include Sivananda, Chakra sequence, Hatha, Restorative and Sukshma Vyayama practice in the forest.