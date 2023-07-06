‘GRANDMOTHERS’ by Milena Ugren Koulas

A dance performance by Milena Ugren Koulas and Stylish Junkies.

For the past few years, Milena and the dancers have been investigating how trauma affects people and how traumatic experiences shape the way we think, move, communicate and relate to others. As a continuation of this research and choreographic work on trauma in the new piece, “Grandmothers” Milena and the dancers explore our ability to recover from traumatic experiences and to adapt and modify ourselves well in the face of adversity. In “Grandmothers” we try to investigate what resilience is.

Milena Ugren Koulas is an artist who in collaboration with her husband musician Georgios Koulas has been working in the field of contemporary dance and choreography for the past 20 years. Their choreographies appeared in Cyprus and in many European countries. For the last few years, in collaboration with the team Stylish Junkies Milena has been choreographing, and organizing workshops, and classes for professional dancers. Also, for the last couple of years, she has been a guest teacher at Comma Master for choreography at Codarts and Fontys dance academies in Holland.

Choreographer: Milena Ugren Koulas

Dancers: Eleni O’Keefe, Julia Brendle, Elena Gavriel, Katerina Tylliridou, Magda Argyridou, Samantha Moysi, Julie Charalmbidou, Anna Nikolaou

Music: George Koulas and Dafni Koulas

When: 11+12 Of July

Time: 8:30 pm

Location: Rialto Theatre Limassol

Tickets: https://rialto.interticket.com/program/grandmothersmilena-ugren-koulas-2811?fbclid=IwAR3vP3EFbhFh-yNe3cnC51PhFdRMRaTiKCAPiqkMPSZmfREBucuggQB9JBo