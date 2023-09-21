Bringing together leading artists from around the world, this once-in-a-lifetime experience will give you a chance to step into a world of enchantment as twelve extraordinary performers from the world’s renowned theatres take the stage.

We will be greeting Igor Tsvirko (Principal of BOLSHOI THEATER), Kristina Kretova (Lead Soloist of BOLSHOI THEATER), Reece Clarke (Principal of ROYAL OPERA HOUSE), Yasmine Naghdi (Principal of ROYAL OPERA HOUSE), Tatiana Melnik (Etoile of HUNGARIAN STATE OPERA), Motomi Kiyota (Grand Sujet of HUNGARIAN STATE OPERA), David Motta Soares (Principal of STAATSBALLET BERLIN), Ksenia Ovsyanick (STAATSBALLET BERLIN), Adamzhan Bahtiyar (Principal of ASTANA OPERA), Aigerim Beketayeva (Principal of ASTANA OPERA).

Witness the brightest scenes and breathtaking adagios from a whole range of classical masterpieces and contemporary works, accompanied by the melodies of the Commandaria Orchestra.

Immerse yourself in the grandeur of Cyprus’s historic venue, the Kourion Amphitheatre. As the backdrop to this unique event, it adds an extra layer of significance to your ballet experience. This is your chance to witness the fusion of world-class ballet and rich cultural heritage in one unforgettable evening.

At the ballet gala, find an unparalleled experience, where every aspect of the evening is planned and executed to perfection. From the moment you arrive, you will be treated to an ambience of elegance, making this a truly unforgettable night.

Join the Freedom Celebrity Ballet Gala at Kourion – secure your tickets now and prepare to experience this extraordinary synergy of art and history.

DISABLED SEATS

For requests about disabled seats please email: [email protected]

TRANSFERS

You can get to the Kourion Amphitheatre using a group and individual transfer from major cities in Cyprus.

The price of a trip on a group transfer in both directions (to the venue and back):

Limassol – 20 Euro / Paphos – 25 Euro / Larnaca – 35 Euro / Nicosia – 40 Euro / Ayia Napa/Protaras – 50 Euro.

Pre-order is required by phone at +357 99711068 What’s App, Viber, telegram (Russian, English) or by e-mail: [email protected] (Russian, English, Greek)



SHUTTLE SERVICE

It will be organized for everyone at the exit to Kourion, from where buses will run to the site. There will also be a shuttle service to the car park after the event.

If you have purchased a VIP package, then at the exit to Kourion it will be enough for you to show it and you will be allowed to enter the parking lot located at the top of the amphitheatre.

More information www.celebritygala.eu