DiscoverFree Online Premiere "The Stray Story"

Free Online Premiere “The Stray Story”

Stray Story
Stray Story

The link (https://vimeo.com/606495658) will only be functional on the 16th and 17th of July. No sign up is required and the screening is free!

You can select subtitles in English, Greek, Spanish, Portuguese, and closed captions in English.

Synopsis:

In a consumerist Western society where everything, including man’s best friend, is treated as disposable, everyday people aiding stray dogs remind us what being human(e) is all about. Volunteers from Cyprus, Greece, Romania and the United States open their homes and their hearts, becoming a voice for the 200 000 000 voiceless strays of the world and inspiring us to pitch in. Through their experiences, successes, difficulties and dilemmas, as well as through interviews with representatives of International Animal Welfare Organizations, the documentary exposes the problem and its solutions, while tackling the human condition in the western world.

Read more:

Cinema release of the award-winning Cypriot documentary “The Stray Story: A dogumentary”

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Salvaged pieces of Titan submersible are returned, in St. John’s harbour
Next article
Alexis Tsipras resigns as Greek opposition Syriza leader

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros