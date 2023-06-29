Free Online Premiere “The Stray Story”

The link (https://vimeo.com/606495658) will only be functional on the 16th and 17th of July. No sign up is required and the screening is free!

You can select subtitles in English, Greek, Spanish, Portuguese, and closed captions in English.

Synopsis:

In a consumerist Western society where everything, including man’s best friend, is treated as disposable, everyday people aiding stray dogs remind us what being human(e) is all about. Volunteers from Cyprus, Greece, Romania and the United States open their homes and their hearts, becoming a voice for the 200 000 000 voiceless strays of the world and inspiring us to pitch in. Through their experiences, successes, difficulties and dilemmas, as well as through interviews with representatives of International Animal Welfare Organizations, the documentary exposes the problem and its solutions, while tackling the human condition in the western world.

