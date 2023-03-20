Forest and love is a conscious reconnection with nature, in such a way that the participants΄ instincts and their ability to listen to the world with their hearts are activated.

The workshop starts at the Museum of Folk Art in Gourri. There, participants get to know each other in a cycle of trust. Then, they head to the nature trail, to explore their feelings through a range of activities, depending on the workshop!

It is not necessary to have pre-existing knowledge to participate, just to be able to feel and enjoy walking in nature!

Forest and love is a multidimensional experiential workshop that is co-created with the attendees’ according to their physical condition, age and weather conditions!

Time:

11:00 – 12:30 children

14:30 – 17:00 adults

You need to reserve your spot by texting ‘Forest and Love’ on Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp.

Cost:

Forest and love is a collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism Cyprus, which covers the participation fee.

More here:

https://eleniphyla.org/forest-and-love/

Facilitator: Eleni Phyla