Fengaros Festival announces 2023 line-up

Fengaros announces its richest line-up and the festival’s eleventh edition is expected to be its most exciting to date.

The village of Kato Drys, the “home” of the festival since 2014, will be in festive mode from August 3 to 5, hosting four stages that will offer visitors more than 45 hours of music.

The popular festival reveals the detailed program of the 50+ performances it will host on its stages this year!

After the success of Fengaros Festival 2022 highly anticipated tenth edition, the festival returns with a very ambitious international lineup that will satisfy every music lover’s needs.

From the cream of the current Greek alternative folk and pop scene – rapper Eisvoleas with full band, pop fairy Nalyssa Green, punk-thrashers Thrax Punks, explosive acoustic duo Kadinelia, folk darlings Usurum to name a few – to global acts like Australian superstar and YouTube phenomenon Dub FX feat. Mr Woodnote, New York rocker – activists The Last Internationale and hidden gems like Japanese cosmic duo WaqWaq Kingdom and UK/Maltese female punk-rockers ĠENN, this year’s programme has it all. Amongst these, the festival’s Field and Village stages, will be showcasing the best local talent such as Zivanished, Tterlikkas x Fuzz Bus, Della, Sophia Patsalides, Rumba Attack and Island Seeds as well as yet-to-be-discovered acts from the Cypriot scene, always an intriguing feature for the curious festival goers.

Additionally, the Carlsberg Beer Garden and Museum Cascadeur stages festival will be open throughout the three days, giving alternatives to the audience with stand-up comedy, dynamic DJ sets as well as special live performances.

A new addition to the festival is Cascadeur Bar occupying the Museum stage with its unique cocktails and music selections.

As every year there will be delicious food options from Crepaland, Potbelly, Quattrino Pizza, OmniFood and Pashees, specialty coffee from Serious Black, along with the classic cocktails of Fengaros and the Carlsberg beer served by the Prozak crew. In addition, Fengaros for the first time in the history of Cypriot festivals aims to operate cashless!

The Fengaros experience combines high-quality music with the unique scenery of the Cypriot countryside. Audiences can explore the traditional village discovering music stages, while camping in nature, creating a festival experience unlike any other. The festival is also a leader in environmental consciousness and supporting underrepresented genders on festival lineups and crew. For three days, Fengaros offers the summer festival experience that combines high-quality music with good company, and a joyful mood, thus creating the memories that will accompany us throughout the year, until the next time.

