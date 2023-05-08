Femme Fest Cyprus returns with expanded scope

On the weekend of May 13 and 14 from 5 pm until late at night, a festival unlike any other will take place in the Municipal Garden of Nicosia.

The second edition of Femme Fest Cyprus returns to contribute to the discussion on gender equality, highlight women in all fields, and showcase the work of institutions and organisations.

The two evenings of the festival will culminate with artistic activities and concerts starting at 8:30 pm. On Saturday there will be a concert with Rita Antonopoulou and the Revans. The concert will be preceded by a stand-up comedy show titled “All Female Line Up”.

On Sunday, the programme includes a performance by the “Short Skirts” and a concert with the bi-communal, bilingual band Let’s Sing Together.

The two-day festival program will host discussions about gender equality in sports, sexism in the media, healthy relationships, parenting, the environment, gender mainstreaming, the pay gap, and the experiences of women at all levels. In addition, two workshops; one dealing with all forms of racism and the other on empowering women, will also take place during the festival.

The festival site will host gender equality organisations and women to showcase their work/talents. Thematic centres will also operate which will offer information on relevant issues as well as a children’s corner with crafts, painting, and robotics. Visitors to the festival can purchase food and drink as well as souvenirs and gifts.

Entry to the festival and all its activities is free.

Femme Fest Cyprus is organised by the POGO Women’s Movement with the support of the Office of the Commissioner for Gender Equality and is hosted by the Municipality of Nicosia.

The National Mechanism for Women’s Rights, Cyprus Youth Organisation and CYTA also support the event.

For more information visit:

www.femmefestcy.com

Instagram: femmefestcy

Facebook: Femme Fest Cyprus