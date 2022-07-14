Fairy House Workshop for Kids at Cyherbia (multiple dates)

Are you looking for something new and exciting to do with your kids away from the heat this summer? Take a break from the hot sun & join us in the fully air-conditioned workshop space by the Lavender Boutique shop inside the park. The fairy house workshop is very popular in Cyprus and kids of all ages can do it!

With all craft materials ready, the staff guide the kids to show them how a fairy house is made. Parents craft together with their kids, helping them to use scissors & glue guns safely to make the most fantastic fairy houses!

You can also paint ready made ceramic ornaments of fantasy creatures such as fairies, dragons, dwarves etc. The perfect addition to your very own fairy garden at home.

To make a fairy house it takes approx. 1 hour. Take it home with you and place it in your garden, snap a picture & post it on instagram! Share your creations with us using #cyherbia!

You can take part in the Fairy House Workshop every weekend! To book, message us!

Prices:

Fairy House: 15 euro.

Fairy ornament: 12 euro

Standard entrance tickets apply. Adults (13yrs+): 6 euro, Children (6-12yrs+) 3 euro, children under 5 yrs are free.

Military Forces get 5% discount.

As you craft you can enjoy a refreshing glass of herbal ice tea, our famous lavender lemonade and eat a healthy lunch. Our new workshop area is fully air-conditioned in a big space! We have freshly baked cakes and muffins every day too.

