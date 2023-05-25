Exhibition: Not knowing yet – possibly not knowing ever

Not knowing yet – possibly not knowing ever, is an exhibition of works by Mariel Kouveli, Sara Naim, Dala Nasser and Maria Toumazou.

The exhibition brings together artists who use their immediate surroundings; culture, body, material, and land, as a way to understand the characteristics and limits of their structures, how we connect to them, their ambiguity, and absurdity. The artists move between historical, scientific, and poetic narratives, overlapping materials and practices that involve sculpture, photography, collage and moving image.

The exhibition is presented in the framework of Safely Held, a series of exhibitions and events produced by Pylon Art & Culture, in collaboration with invited curators, running from May to December 2023.

Coinciding with the opening of this exhibition is the opening of Harvest Time, a solo exhibition by Raissa Angeli at eins gallery.

Opening: May 26, 2023, 19:00 – 22:00

Exhibition continues until 15 July 2023: Thursdays & Fridays 17:00 – 20:00, Saturdays 11:00 – 13:00

Pylon Art & Culture, 1A Athinon street 3041, Limassol

*Image: Maria Toumazou, Found chairs (detail), 2016, Beeswax candles, enamel paint, stainless steel, metal wire, 54 x 30 x30 cm