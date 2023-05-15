Exhibition: Morphologies

Exhibit8 gallery in Limassol presents the second solo ceramic art exhibition by Mary Pavlou, from the 19th of May till the 3rd of June 2023.

Under the title Morphologies, the exhibition unfolds a study of the morphoplastic capabilities of clay, composed of two distinct but connected units of artworks, ceramic teapots and sculpture.

Among the material traces of human cultures through the centuries, clay stands out. Old, resilient and particularly eloquent for archaeologists, clay brings to light and connects distinct parts of life. Food and drink, ritual and celebration, aesthetics and mythology. Mary Pavlou creates ceramic teapots that are usable works of art. Geometrical and animal patterns, colourful glazings and references to emblematic figures of modern art are moulded out of materials that are safe and suitable for serving and drinking tea.

Along with them, the artist presents a unit of work called Women in the Hammam, ceramic sculptures representing female nude bodies that enjoy the bathing ritual. Traditionally, a visit to the hammam was a hygiene necessity and a religious command for purification but for women was also a moment of freedom and lively socializing. The ritual was completed with tea.

The opening of the exhibition will be held by Noly Moysi, Official of the Historical Archive of Limassol, on Friday 19th of May, at 19.30.

The artist

Mary Pavlou was born in 1963 in Houlou village of the Paphos district. She lives and works in Limassol. She started working with painting and ceramic art before 25 years but the art of clay eventually took over all of her artistic production. She has participated in several group exhibitions in Cyprus and she presented her first solo exhibition in 2016.

Art Curation: Eleanna Avouri

Art Direction: Sonia Photiou

More Information

Duration: 19 May- 3 June 2023

Opening hours: Tuesday – Friday: 10:00 – 23:00/ Saturday: 12.00 – 23:00

Private viewings are available upon request

Exhibit8 Gallery: Hatziloizi Mihailidi 21, Katholiki, 3041, Limassol, Cyprus

Information: www.exhibit8.com.cy, Instagram: exhibit8gallery, facebook: @exhibit8art, tel: +357 25 21 21 71