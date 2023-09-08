Exhibition: Interrupted Streams by Demetra Sergi

Demetra Sergi presents her 2nd solo exhibition with the title “Interrupted Streams” at Gallery Kypriaki Gonia, Larnaca from 5-23 September 2023.

Opening on Tuesday 5 September, 7.30 p.m.

Artist Statement:

Demetra Sergi’s 2nd Solo exhibition, titled “ Interrupted Streams” proposes a walk through a vivid imagination flow practice of colours in different kinds of mediums, that tempt the viewer towards a visual narrative.

The moving combinations of the works invite us to a dialogue with the question of the continuous flow of time.

The streams of colours allow us to find innovative solutions and exceed the lines and boundaries of life.

The Artist is approaching problems in an open mind way and thinking unconventionally in art processes.

She is taking the risk and effort into exploring new ideas, goes with the stream but makes the effort to push her boundaries beyond her limits and allows herself to be interrupted by the streams. As being herself a mind unleashed, she gets inspired by the unconventional streams and flows with ideas of alternative reality.

She thinks imaginatively and gets rid of suffocating mind feats but instead, she blooms of new ideas through colours!

Evagoras Vanezis

Art Theorist

In her second solo exhibition, Dimitra Sergi presents both two-dimensional and three-dimensional works, with which she continues the exploration of abstract and intuitive painting. Working with an exuberantly versatile yet almost ritualistic method that focuses on creating textures with different materials and tools, the artist creates to liberate and reveal aspects of the inner self.

Challenging the limits of the painted surface, and giving a sculptural substance to her works through both relief and painting on objects, the artist develops a series of works that extend into space, creating an atmospheric understanding of painting. The movement-filled compositions of the works invite us into a dialogue with the question of the continuous flow of time.

Each work is part of an internal, meditative process of self-exploration and carries a uniqueness, as it expresses the fluctuations of specific moods and emotions through the juxtaposition and varying concentration of soft, pastel colours and intense reds and blacks. The result can be understood as inner and imaginary landscapes, where emotions and desires are revealed.

DEMETRAS SERGI CV:

Demetra Sergi was born in Larnaca in 1971. She has graduated from the Pancyprium Lyceum of Larnaca where she studied foreign languages. Later on, she followed a course in Travel and Tourism at Intercollege. She has been working for many years for airlines in Cyprus.

In 2014 she was awarded a BA degree in Fine Arts from the University of West of England in Bristol. In 2019 she exhibited her first solo exhibition at the Gallery Kypriaki Gonia entitled Alternative Landscape.

She has participated in various group exhibitions in Cyprus. She has also curated exhibitions and created costumes for artist performances for the exhibition ‘anima-animus’

Visiting hours:

Monday to Friday: 10.00 a.m. – 1.00 p.m. & 4.30 p.m. – 7.00 p.m.

Saturday 10.00 a.m. – 1.00 p.m.

For the duration of the exhibition all the work can be seen on the website: www.gallerykypriakigonia.com.cy