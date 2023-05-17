Exhibition: inside – out stories

Inspired by the way embroideries are presented and stored at the Pierides Museum – Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Spyros Agathou creates a series of paintings placed on the inside of the museum that, like the embroideries, are folded in display cases.

The intense materiality of the works, resulting from a long process of adding and subtracting layers of materials, are protected in the display cases as precious documents of a primarily emotional relation with time and memory.

On the outside of the museum, Antonis Tziarrides investigating the relationship between visual culture and memory wraps concrete sculptures with red thread, a repetitive process on the threshold of automation and handiwork. The sculptures in question are of the kind often found in gardens or on the outside of the entrance to houses. They allude to ancient myths or everyday scenes of transporting water while mimicking the visual language of classicism.

Exhibition Duration: May 27 – July 31

Opening hours:

Monday – Thursday: 09:00 – 16:00

Friday – Saturday: 09:00 – 13:00

Sunday: Closed