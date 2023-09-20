Exhibition: GIRL by Marietta Mavrokordatou

The transition period between girlhood and womanhood labelled ‘coming of age’ is also a period of ‘coming to terms’, with things being lost or things left forever undiscovered.

In her third solo exhibition, Marietta Mavrokordatou delves into the inherent desire of searching for something lost, as an analogy of searching for oneself.

She embarks on a process of staging the continuous gesture of reaching under, into what’s unseen or unknown, as a symbol of reaching inwards. Through a sequential approach to photography, where she interchanges between the position of protagonist to director, she explores the space between the physical and the psychic projection of oneself; being both One and the Other.

Using an open-ended narrative to evoke an imaginary image, or ending to the story, in the spectator’s head, the pictures are iterations of a same image, bouncing in and out of stillness and motion, always beginning but never ending, appearing and dissolving into the violent rhythm of the projectors. The pictures exist in the gaps, the disruptions, the blanks of the projections, the blinks of our eyes.

Thkio Ppalies, Nicosia

29 Sep – 5 Nov 2023

Curated by Thalia Spyridou

Opening: 29 September 2023, 6-9 pm, with a performance at 8 pm

Finissage & performance: 5 November, 8 pm

Exhibition opening hours: Wednesday – Friday, 5-8 pm