Exhibition: Formy

Exhibit8 gallery in Limassol presents “Formy”, a solo contemporary art exhibition by Polish artist Marta Shkedi. In Formy, the plural of the word form in Polish, the artist modernises and redefines the connection between nature and abstract forms by obscuring the boundaries of near and pure abstraction. The exhibition presents her latest artworks, limited edition giclée prints, mixed media paintings and a video installation created during the years 2020-2023. The opening event will be held on Friday, 8 September 2023, at 19.30 in the presence of the artist.

Marta Skhedi was born in 1991 in Lubin, Poland, and studied Graphic Arts at the Academy of Fine Arts in Wroclaw and Warsaw (MA) and at the Kyung Hee University in Seoul. She has participated in several group exhibitions in Poland and South Korea and in 2015 she presented her first solo exhibition in Warsaw. Skhedi experiments with colours and mixes digital media with photography and painting. In her work abstraction describes primarily a process that cuts across dimensions of digital and analogue, abstract and absolute.

Artworks, such as Dead Birds (2020) or Flower Study 01 (2023) have as a point of reference experimental photographic compositions of natural objects. In other cases, such as Purple Sky (2023) and Abstract (2020), the creative process starts directly with a drawing composition. The original composition is then manipulated digitally and then printed and hand-painted again, connecting clean lines with acrylic and watercolour. This process can be repeated several times, stacking up layers and playing with forms and formlessness.

The detachment from the representational is perceived as an opportunity to expand the potential of form, natural or hand-drawn, actual or imaginary, while the seemingly continuous loop of layering organically connects the dynamics of analogue and digital. Marta Skhedi goes beyond notions of purity in forms and formats as her appreciation of slips and aberrations is spun with clarity and precision leading to lines and colours infused with energy and meaning. For Skhedi the perfect and the imperfect are not mutually exclusive but are rather complementary.

The exhibition lays bare the artist’s vision of aesthetic placement. Skhedi is captivated by the notion that all visible objects can have an ideal placement, at an ideal time, in any given environment. Undefined and fluid, yet solid and structured, Skhedi’s shapes hypnotize the viewer, fusing inspiration from the archaic, the rare, the unconscious. Her gestural vocabulary, intriguing and versatile, creates vibrant and euphoric visuals that can lead up to a glimpse of the future, exploring forms yet unknown.

Curator: Eleanna Avouri

More Information

Duration: 8 – 30 September 2023

Opening hours: Tuesday – Friday: 10:00 – 23:00/ Saturday: 12.00 – 23:00

Private viewings are available upon request

Exhibit8 Gallery: Hatziloizi Mihailidi 21, Katholiki, 3041, Limassol, Cyprus

Information: www.exhibit8.com.cy, Instagram: exhibit8gallery, facebook: @exhibit8art, tel: +357 25 21 21 71