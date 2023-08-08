Evagoras Karageorgis: Scents of Jasmine

“We are facing on a difficult era with political and economic corruption. In the fog of our current vanity, the smells and the aesthetics of another era that characterized our small place, Cyprus, have been lost. We don’t complain though”.

On Friday, 25th of August, at 8 pm, the famous Cypriot composer, musician and educator, Evagoras Karageorgis (lute and vocals) along with Clio Papadia (piano) and Alexia Yiangou (violoncello) will express this situation on a musical performance that brings back the colors and aromas of the old era with music and songs inspired by Cypriot poetry and theatre.

Entrance: €12

Reservations are necessary at 70002420.

Location: Technopolis 20, 18 Nikolaou Nikolaidi, Paphos

A few words about the musicians

Evagoras Karageorgis studied music at the Aaron Copland School of Music (CUNY) with Allen Brings and Leo Kraft (1982-1988) – B.A. in Music and M.A. in Music Composition. During 1988-89, he continued postgraduate studies at N.Y.U., studying Composition, Ethnomusicology and Electronic Music.

Since 1989, he worked as a music teacher for Public Schools and since 2012 he is a H.S. principal. He composed music for theater (THOC, ETHAL, Satiricon, THEPAC, ΕΝΑ). In parallel, he worked with CBS TV, writing music for various film series and documentaries. His musical compositions cover a vast spectrum of styles: Art songs, music for theatre and TV, music for small or chamber ensembles, symphonic music, electronic music, music concrete and other more experimental works. So far, he published various recordings with his music and cycles of songs. For many years he has been giving performances with his own works in Cyprus, Greece, Crete, Germany, France, England, Italy, Albania, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Clio Papadia holds a BMus degree in Piano Performance from the Department of Music Science and Art, University of Macedonia, Greece (class of Uwe Matschke and Petros Vouvaris). She also holds an MA in Music Education from the Institute of Education, University of London. As a pianist, she has performed in various concerts in Cyprus, Greece, London and Austria. She has participated in courses and seminars on Piano Performance and Chamber Music and has made presentations on Piano Pedagogy and Music Education topics in various Conferences and Seminars (I.S.M.E., G.S.M.E, E.A.S., E.P.T.A.). She has been awarded a scholarship by the States Scholarship Foundation of Greece and the Leventis Foundation. She teaches piano at the public Music Schools of Cyprus and European University.

Alexia Yiangou began violoncello lessons at the age of 12 with Andri Hadjigeorgiou. She performed with the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra for many years as the principal of the cello section. She had the opportunity to travel for concerts and educational seminars in the United Kingdom, Israel, Athens and Istanbul. At the age of 17 she earned the Advance Certificate in Cello Performance from the Royal School of Music. Alexia, after o competition, took cello master classes with the Youth Orchestra of the Mediterranean at Aix en Provence of France. In 2000 she won the ‘Playing for Peace’ scholarship and travelled to USA representing Cyprus at the Apple Hill Summer School Music Festival. She was a member of the London Medical Orchestra and the City University Orchestra. Alexia collaborated and worked with Evagoras Karageorgis and other Cypriot composers. In Cyprus, she performed with various ensembles (classical, pop, tango, traditional), chamber ensembles, orchestras and performed in theatrical productions (Satiriko, THEPAK, THOK).