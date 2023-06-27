A discussion around the politics of photography and how photographs’ connotations and readings change according to their context of presentation and publication.

The open discussion will be initiated by the photographers Nicos Philippou and Kyriakos Hadjielia, and the art theorist Ioulita Toumazi. The audience is invited to share their thoughts.

The event is organised in the framework of the photography project “Stray.”

The khavenes at El Taller will be open throughout the event for coffee and snacks.

Saturday, July 1, El Taller, 12 Lefkou Anastasiadi, Kaimakli, Nicosia – 11 am