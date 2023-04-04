Cyprus Film Days returns with awarded selections

Cyprus Film Days International Festival, the ultimate meeting point between an eagerly awaiting cinephile audience and the work of visionary film directors, returns to meet the needs of its ever-demanding audience.

Now in its 21st edition, the festival will bring to audiences in Cyprus, original and diverse film experiences, both aesthetically and narratively pleasing, shedding light on a variety of issues from a fresh perspective, originating from every part of the world.

The Artistic Directors of this renewed CFD edition propose a cinematic experience that awakens all senses, putting distinct lifestyles, emotions and narratives in the spotlight, encouraging the viewers to see life from a different perspective.

The Viewfinder (out-of-competition) section features seven much-anticipated fiction films that stood out in the festival circuit,and received multiple awards and international critical acclaim. These are eye-opening films with a clear social message, drawing on current issues, such as human rights and gender identity, while also challenging patriarchal standards.

The following films will be screened as part of the Viewfinder section:

Aftersun (UK, USA), the emotional debut of Scottish film director Charlotte Wells, which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role (Paul Mescal);

No Bears (Iran), a cinematic statement reflecting on the boundaries of art and the freedom of expression, directed by Jafar Panahi;

(Iran), a cinematic statement reflecting on the boundaries of art and the freedom of expression, directed by Jafar Panahi; Joyland (Pakistan), a bittersweet queer drama directed by Saim Sadiq that made a lasting impression at Cannes Film Festival;

Aleph (USA, Croatia, Qatar), a Borgesian travelogue by Cyprus-raised director Iva Radivojević;

(USA, Croatia, Qatar), a Borgesian travelogue by Cyprus-raised director Iva Radivojević; Neptune Frost (USA, Rwanda), an afrofuturist, antiimperialist musical directed by Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman;

The Eight Mountains (Italy, Belgium, France), the epic story of a mountainous friendship, directed by Felix Van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch;

EO (Poland, Italy) a tribute to Robert Bresson.

The eight films participating in the Glocal Images official competition section draw on universal subjects with a sociopolitical, environmental and existential hue, including comedies and coming-of-age stories.

The following films are part of the Glocal Images section:

IMAN (Cyprus), a gripping social drama directed by Corinna Avraamidou and Kyriacos Tofarides;

Silence 6-9 (Greece), the enigmatic debut of Christos Passalis;

(Greece), the enigmatic debut of Christos Passalis; The Other Widow (Israel, France), an empathetic portrait of a woman directed by Ma’ayan Rypp;

Mountain Onion (Kazakhstan), an idiosyncratic family comedy directed by Eldar Shibanov;

(Kazakhstan), an idiosyncratic family comedy directed by Eldar Shibanov; Mediterranean Fever (Germany, France, Cyprus, Palestine, Qatar), a drama blending dark humour with elements of thriller, directed by Maha Haj;

Love Dog (Poland, Mexico, USA), a starkly humane psychological drama directed by Polish director Bianca Lucas;

(Poland, Mexico, USA), a starkly humane psychological drama directed by Polish director Bianca Lucas; The Fishbowl (Spain), a lyrical debut feature drawing on feminist and environmental issues, directed by Puerto Rican Glorimar Marrero Sánchez;

Sick of Myself (Norway, Sweden), an acerbic comedy on narcissism, directed by Kristoffer Borgli.

Parallel events

In addition to the two main sections, this year’s edition also hosts parallel events and screenings. In the framework of Cyprus Collaborates, viewers will have an opportunity to watch the historical drama by French-Israeli director Michale Boganim, Tel Aviv – Beirut (Cyprus, Germany, France) set against the backdrop of the Israeli-Lebanese conflict in 1982 and 2006, as well as the surrealist Snow White Dies at the End directed by Kristijan Risteski (North Macedonia, Cyprus). Two Special Screenings are also added up to this year’s programme, including the documentary film directed by this 21st edition’s jury president, Julie Bertuccelli, Jane Campion, La Femme Cinéma presenting the trailblazing journey of pioneer New Zealand director Jane Campion; and Au revoir, Slumdogz! a purely Cypriot production with Tarantinian references, directed by Andreas Kyriacou.

Moreover, four acclaimed and multi-award-winning films will also be screened as part of Cyprus Film Days for Children and Youth: The Quiet Girl by Colm Bairéad (Ireland), Mission Ulja Funk by Barbara Kronenberg (Germany, Luxembourg, Poland), Comedy Queen by Sanna Lenken (Sweden) and Aya by Simon Coulibaly Gillard (Belgium, France).

*The detailed programme of screenings and events is available on the Festival’s website at cyprusfilmdays.com.

Additional information:

Subtitles:

All films will be screened in their original language with Greek and English subtitles.

Tickets: