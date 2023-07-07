Cyprus Archaeological, Ethnographic & Historical Film Festival returns this July

For the 6th consecutive year, the International Documentary, Ethnographic, and Historical Film Festival of Cyprus (AEI Film Festival) is preparing to offer a week full of screenings and many other quality cultural events for documentary and cinema enthusiasts.

From July 17th to July 23rd, 2023, the premises of the Cultural Foundation of the Bank of Cyprus in the area of Faneromeni in the old city of Nicosia will host the grand cinematic celebration organised by the non-profit cultural organisation AEI Audiovisual Forum, with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Cyprus.

As part of this year’s event, 37 films from 14 countries will be screened, including Cyprus (12 Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot productions), Greece, Turkey, Spain, Ukraine, France, Italy, Chile, Israel, Romania, England, and Bulgaria.

The opening ceremony of the AEI Film Festival 2023 will take place at 8:15 pm on Monday, July 17, with the honouring of this year’s acclaimed director, followed by two screenings: the documentary “Detailing Cyprus” and a special tribute to the historic Cinema Dance of Strovolos in Greece on October 31, 1959.

On the other days, the screening programme will start at 5 pm with screenings on the first floor of the Cultural Foundation until 8:00 PM (admission fee €5, reservations at [email protected]).

The second screening zone will begin at 8:15 pm in the outdoor area of the Cultural Foundation and continue until 11 pm (admission fee €5, reservations at [email protected]). On Saturday, July 22nd, and Sunday, July 23rd, there will also be interactive workshops for children (ages 6-12) starting at 10 am and ending at 1 pm. The workshops include themes such as archaeology, geology, and astronomy.

Additionally, from Monday to Sunday, a photographic exhibition featuring snapshots from this year’s Cinematic/Visual Education Workshops will be open to the public at the Cultural Foundation of the Bank of Cyprus premises. The festival will conclude on Sunday, July 23, with an awards ceremony and a musical programme by the Amalgamation Choir.

The AEI Film Festival is among the internationally recognised festivals by the European Festivals Association (EFA). It is the only film festival of its kind in Cyprus, which has now become competitive, offering monetary prizes for the participating documentaries after evaluation by an international jury composed of distinguished figures such as the renowned writer, history professor, and director Pedro Olalla.

With a focus on archaeology, ethnography, and history, the festival aims to once again showcase the rich cultural heritage of both Cyprus and the participating countries by screening quality documentaries that fall within this specific thematic framework and align with the festival’s philosophy.

For more information and the complete programme of the 6th AEI Film Festival, please visit their website at https://aei-filmfestival.org/ and their pages on Facebook and Instagram.

The festival will also be available for online streaming on the platform www.eventive.com.

Those who wish to volunteer for the event can contact [email protected].