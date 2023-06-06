City of Dreams Mediterranean presents the one and only Anna Vissi

City of Dreams Mediterranean, the region’s new home of entertainment, is proud to present the Queen of Greek music, Anna Vissi, for a one-night-only thrilling performance on July 22.

Set to deliver yet another memorable concert, Vissi will be performing in the integrated resort’s Event Lawn on Saturday, July 22 at 9 pm.

City of Dreams Mediterranean will be opening its doors to the general public on July 10.

With a career spanning around 50 years, Vissi is one of the most successful and popular singers in Greece and Cyprus. She is one of Greece’s best-selling artists of all time, having sold over 10 million records worldwide.

Anna Vissi has performed in Europe and the United States and has also represented Greece and Cyprus in the Eurovision Song Contest. Forbes listed her as one of the most powerful and influential celebrities and highest-ranked singers in Greece.

Get ready to enjoy an unforgettable party with the island’s most famous pop star.

Tickets are available at https://www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy/en/anna-vissi-live.