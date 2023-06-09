Celebrate International Yoga Day all across Cyprus!

International Day of Yoga (IDY) was adopted unanimously by the United Nations General

Assembly (UNGA) in 2015 and since then it has been celebrated all across the globe every

year on June 21. The High Commission of India, Nicosia has been celebrating International Day of Yoga in Cyprus every year since 2015.

Yoga is an ancient Indian discipline, which was evolved thousands of years ago for the physical and spiritual well-being of humankind. The word ‘Yoga’ derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness.

It has gained worldwide popularity due to its immense health benefits. It not only helps in

improving physical health but also brings about inner peace by reducing stress and anxiety.

Medical research in recent years has uncovered many physical and mental benefits that yoga offers, corroborating the experience of millions of practitioners.

The High Commission of India has organised a number of activities with the high-profile event being on June 19, in Nicosia with the First Lady of the Republic of Cyprus, Mrs. Philippa Karsera Christodoulides, as guest of honour.

The International Day of Yoga celebration on June 19, will highlight the importance of the IDY with messages and films, yoga practice sessions and exhibition. More events are scheduled on June 13 at the UN Buffer Zone, June 21 at Larnaca and June 28 at Platres.

The celebration of International Day of Yoga 2023 will not only create better awareness about Yoga and Meditation but also serve to help people adopt a more holistic approach towards life.