The Wave Pool Party at the WaterWorld every Sunday

Waterworld Themed Waterpark & A!MS are proud to present THE BIGGEST WAVE POOL PARTY IN THE WORLD!

Every Sunday From 1 pm till 6 pm. You can enjoy the waterpark as early as 10 am!
★ On rotation A!MS, ArrDee, B Young, Charlie Sloth, K Koke, Loski, SwitchOTR, ZieZie & many many more!
★ The Biggest Sound System of the Mediterranean live on the T.I.T.A.N stage with many surprises…
★ Voted the best in-park event globally, as well as received Trip-Advisors travellers choice award!

☑ Tickets cost €38 (Includes Waterpark Entry, one soft drink + Pool Party + Club Ice Entrance)

BOOK TICKETS

☑ With the Wave Pool Party entrance ticket you will ALSO receive a free wristband that will give you access to MEET and GREET artists at IGLOO BAR and FREE ENTRANCE to CLUB ICE for the official after-party on the night.

☑ For VIP Cabana Reservations information please call: +357 99950400

VIP BOOKING OPTIONS:

VIP FRONT ROW CABANA LOUNGE costs €425 (€275 without the drink options), (maximum capacity 6 persons) includes entrance for up to 6 people + fast pass for all rides, one fruit platter, one free round of our “WATERWORLD SIGNATURE COCKTAILS” a Wave T-Shirt, and one of the following drink options:

1. Premium Bottle of AU Vodka + mixers
2. Premium Bottle of Chivas Regal Whisky + mixers
3. Premium Bottle of Bombay Sapphire Gin + mixers
(€50 Deposit, Limited Availability)

VIP CABANA cost €175 (maximum capacity 4 persons) including entrance for up to 4 people, Wave T-Shirts and one free round of our “WATERWORLD SIGNATURE COCKTAILS”!
(€50 Deposit, Limited Availability)

REGULAR CABANA costs €40 (maximum capacity 4 persons); the entrance fee is not included in the price. A regular Cabana can be booked online or through phone reservations or in the park, on a first come first serve basis.

The event starts from 1 pm until 6 pm. You can arrive at the waterpark in order to properly enjoy it from 10 am!

Powered by Coca Cola ~ AU Vodka ~ Chivas Regal ~ Alpha Beer ~ Bacardi ~ Adams Beach Hotel

JOIN THE BIGGEST WAVE POOL PARTY IN THE WORLD!

