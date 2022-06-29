DiscoverBeaches & SeacoastSunday Latin Beach Party on July 3

Sunday Latin Beach Party on July 3

283623395 2140427089453323 5464462605257249029 N
Mamasita & Constantinos will be here at Wanax every Sunday starting June, part of our “Sunday Latin Beach Party!”
Additional Information:

-Music duo Marjorie & Constantinos
-Vocals: Marjorie Montero
-Percussions: Constantinos Paouros
-CUBAN Music, Salsa , Merenge, Bachata
-Sunbed & Umbrella Prices at the Beach: €2.50 each
-Sunbed & Umbrella Prices on the Grass: €5.00 each
-Access to our Beach Bar, from our Poseidonia Gardens, located on the left side of the Poseidonia Beach Hotel Building

When Sunday, July 3 from 2 pm till 5 pm
Where Poseidonia Beach Hotel
Location
FB Page

 

By Lisa Liberti
