DiscoverBeaches & SeacoastSailing tour from Limassol to Kastelorizo and back

Sailing tour from Limassol to Kastelorizo and back

286551309 1441608056278523 4970129841590458203 N
286551309 1441608056278523 4970129841590458203 N

The pearl of the cruise is the island of Kastellorizo in the Dodecanese archipelago.
Kastellorizo ​​is one of the 1000 most beautiful islands in the world. It is the most remote from Greece, located only 2.5 km from Turkey and 200 km from Cyprus.

There is only one settlement on the island. The harbour is considered the safest and most beautiful. Fort Kastro with a stunning view rises above the island. Nearby there is the only rock-hewn tomb in Greece with Doric columns. The path from the town to the mountains leads to the four white churches of Paleokastro. Also on the island, there are beautiful grottoes with water of incredible colour, known as Blue Caves.

The island is washed by the purest azure waters. This is a wonderful place for swimming and fishing. Spearfishing championships with a gun and a mask have been often held near the island. The veranda of one of the taverns is located right on the pier, its coastal waters are illuminated by lights, where you can see sea turtles. Every evening they swim up to the shore in the hope to get something to eat.

For more details and tickets please follow the link

By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleSOAD’ Tribute & “The Masters Of Nu Metal” at Neverland on July 16
Next articleVideo shows man hitting woman holding a baby; culprit arrested

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros