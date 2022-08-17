DiscoverBeaches & SeacoastBoat excursion: Protaras coastline & Blue Lagoon on August 21

Boat excursion: Protaras coastline & Blue Lagoon on August 21

Salonica View invites everyone to participate in an excursion and boating in Protaras.

A few words about our route:

The group will start in the morning by bus from Nicosia with a stop in Larnaca to collect the rest of the group and then board the boat in Protaras.

From the boat, you will be able to see the walled city of Famagusta and there will be time for diving there. The next stops will be at the Blue Lagoon and Cape Greco where you will have more time for diving and exploring the beautiful coastline and depths of the turquise Protaras sea.

Buffet and wine will be available on board!

When Sunday, August 21 at 8 am
Where Protaras
Duration 9 hours
By Lisa Liberti
