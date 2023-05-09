Baroque Concert: Les Talens Lyriques

The Pharos Arts Foundation, with the kind support of the Institut français de Chypre, is proud to present an exceptional evening of Baroque music featuring one of the most historical ensembles of period music in the world, Les Talens Lyriques, under the direction of the renowned conductor and harpsichordist Christophe Rousset.

For their Cyprus debut, the legendary Les Talens Lyriques, consisting of Atsushi Sakai and Marion Martineau in violas da gamba under the direction of Rousset on the harpsichord, will present If music be the food of the soul – a special concert in period instruments, which will travel us back to the 17th century Paris and introduce us to the magnificence of the music of Marin Marais and Louis Couperin, two of the most important composers of the French Baroque era.

A sonic delight that will leave undoubtedly leave the audience feeling uplifted and inspired, the concert will take place on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at The Shoe Factory, Nicosia at 8:30 pm, and will set the stage for the 22nd International Pharos Chamber Music Festival, beginning a week later in Kouklia.

PROGRAMME:

Violas da gamba: Atsushi Sakai & Marion Martineau

Harpsichord & Direction: Christophe Rousset

Marin Marais (1656-1728)

Suite in E minor/major (Deuxième Livre, 1701)

Louis Couperin (1626-1661)

Suite in F major for harpsichord (manuscript Bauyn)

Interval

Marin Marais (1656-1728)

Suite in B minor (Deuxième Livre, 1701)

Marin Marais (1656-1728)

Suite in D major (Deuxième Livre, 1701)