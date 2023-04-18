Artists in the Spotlight Vol.01

Yiasemin Project invites you to its upcoming art exhibition, which will showcase the incredible talent of local and upcoming artists, specialising in pop culture themes and illustration.

This exhibition will feature a variety of styles and techniques as each artist brings their own spark.

Whether you’re serious about art or a simple geek wanting to do something different on April 23, it is guaranteed that you will enjoy your time at the event.

Not only will you have the opportunity to bond and chat in a cosy environment, but you can also purchase works of art from local artists.

https://facebook.com/events/s/artists-in-the-spotlight-vol01/165079823074666/

April 23 from 10 am to 6 pm at Entos ton Technon, Aisxylou 29, Nicosia.