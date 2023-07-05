An exhibition for Famagusta

An art exhibition dedicated to the fenced town of Famagusta will be inaugurated at the THALASSA Museum in Ayia Napa on 7 July 2023, at 8 pm.

The exhibition coincides with the first event of the Municipality of Ayia Napa “Famagusta Remembrance Day”, which is co-organized by the Municipalities of Ayia Napa and Famagusta on 7 July 2023.

The exhibition includes works by well-known and established artists, older and contemporary. The former, having known and lived in Famagusta, document their experiences visually, while the latter express themselves based on what they learned from a distance about our sea-kissed city, their recent visits to the occupied territories and the enduring hope of return.

The paintings of Giorgos Skoteinos and Elena Sarri Varnava, the video of Lia Lapithi, the ceramic by Panagiotis Pasantas, the installation of Elina Theodotou and Marios Theophilidis, as well as the photographs of George Pantazis and Katia Christodoulou formed the section dedicated to Famagusta in an exhibition hosted last spring by the House of Representatives at the House of the Citizen in Nicosia.

The present exhibition is complemented by an important work of Andreas Ladommatos, which for the first time the artist has lent to an exhibition beyond his studio. The painting was executed in November 1974.

Its basic composition draws on a shocking photograph by the celebrated London-based Cypriot photographer, Doros Partasides. It shows a dead young man hanging upside down from the mezzanine of the Salaminia Tower Hotel in Famagusta, documenting in the most graphic manner the brutality of the Turkish invasion in Cyprus.

Along with Ladommatos’ painting, the original photograph by Doros Partasides will also be exhibited.

Exhibition curator: Maria Paphiti

Exhibition duration: 7 July to 31 August 2023

Opening hours of THALASSA Museum:

Monday and Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday to Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Information: 23816366

Photograph:

Andreas Ladommatos, Salaminia Tower in Ammochostos with a victim of the

Turkish invasion, November 1974, acrylics on canvas, 70 x 70 cm.