Solea Valley Farmers Christmas Market on December 4

Visit Solea Valley Farmers Market Christmas Edition and get your Christmas presents from natural and handmade products!

Choose local, chemical-free, sustainable agriculture from local artisans and support the local community!

Among the olive trees you will find:

local seasonal fruits and vegetables

local olive oil and wine

local artisans

handmade goods

kids’ activities and workshop with Δάσος και αγάπη (Forest and Love)

food and drinks for sale

live deejays and sound system with High Station Sound

Fresh vegetables with Grow Organics and Cocoon Organics from Katydata and Flasou

Award-winning honey with Apianthos from Galata

Freshly-baked bread with Το Φουρνί του Δράκοντα from Treis Elies

Herbal products and teas with Earthbound Herbal Shop from Katydata and Parhelia from Treis Elies

Traditionally made wine with Οινοποιείο Ιερού Ησυχαστηρίου Αγίου Σεραφείμ του Σαρώφ from Skouriotissa

Handmade wooden Christmas decorations with Wood & More By Niki from Korakou

Fundraising for stray dogs with Monamou from Evrichou

You will also find handmade herbal cosmetics and candles with Thalia – Φυσικα Θεραπευτικα Καλλυντικα and Vegan Akira

Handsewn products with Υφασματογραφίες and repurposed clothes with @Hakuna

Matata and epoxy art, handmade jewellery, homemade goods and more!

When Sunday, December 4 from 11 am to 6 pm

Where The Mills

