Solea Valley Farmers Christmas Market on December 4

Visit Solea Valley Farmers Market Christmas Edition and get your Christmas presents from natural and handmade products!

Choose local, chemical-free, sustainable agriculture from local artisans and support the local community!

Among the olive trees you will find:

  • local seasonal fruits and vegetables
  • local olive oil and wine
  • local artisans
  • handmade goods
  • kids’ activities and workshop with Δάσος και αγάπη (Forest and Love)
  • food and drinks for sale
  • live deejays and sound system with High Station Sound
  • Fresh vegetables with Grow Organics and Cocoon Organics from Katydata and Flasou
  • Award-winning honey with Apianthos from Galata
  • Freshly-baked bread with Το Φουρνί του Δράκοντα from Treis Elies
  • Herbal products and teas with Earthbound Herbal Shop from Katydata and Parhelia from Treis Elies
  • Traditionally made wine with Οινοποιείο Ιερού Ησυχαστηρίου Αγίου Σεραφείμ του Σαρώφ from Skouriotissa
  • Handmade wooden Christmas decorations with Wood & More By Niki from Korakou
  • Fundraising for stray dogs with Monamou from Evrichou
  • You will also find handmade herbal cosmetics and candles with Thalia – Φυσικα Θεραπευτικα Καλλυντικα and Vegan Akira
  • Handsewn products with Υφασματογραφίες and repurposed clothes with @Hakuna
  • Matata and epoxy art, handmade jewellery, homemade goods and more!

When Sunday, December 4 from 11 am to 6 pm
Where The Mills
Location
FB Page

By Lisa Liberti
