Solea Valley Farmers Christmas Market on December 4

Visit Solea Valley Farmers Market Christmas Edition and get your Christmas presents from natural and handmade products!
Choose local, chemical-free, sustainable agriculture from local artisans and support the local community!
Among the olive trees you will find:
- local seasonal fruits and vegetables
- local olive oil and wine
- local artisans
- handmade goods
- kids’ activities and workshop with Δάσος και αγάπη (Forest and Love)
- food and drinks for sale
- live deejays and sound system with High Station Sound
- Fresh vegetables with Grow Organics and Cocoon Organics from Katydata and Flasou
- Award-winning honey with Apianthos from Galata
- Freshly-baked bread with Το Φουρνί του Δράκοντα from Treis Elies
- Herbal products and teas with Earthbound Herbal Shop from Katydata and Parhelia from Treis Elies
- Traditionally made wine with Οινοποιείο Ιερού Ησυχαστηρίου Αγίου Σεραφείμ του Σαρώφ from Skouriotissa
- Handmade wooden Christmas decorations with Wood & More By Niki from Korakou
- Fundraising for stray dogs with Monamou from Evrichou
- You will also find handmade herbal cosmetics and candles with Thalia – Φυσικα Θεραπευτικα Καλλυντικα and Vegan Akira
- Handsewn products with Υφασματογραφίες and repurposed clothes with @Hakuna
- Matata and epoxy art, handmade jewellery, homemade goods and more!
When Sunday, December 4 from 11 am to 6 pm
Where The Mills
Location
