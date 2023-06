One of the summer’s most-awaited festivals, AfroBanana, is returning this year between July 13-16, for an immersive sensory activation of music, workshops, art installations delicious food and most importantly a community of people.

Scheduled to take place in Dali, this year’s edition of the festival will bring rhythmic beats to an enchanted forest glade tucked away in Dali, blending the surreal with reality.

More information will be announced soon.