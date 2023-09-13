AEI Film Festival returns with educational screenings, workshops for children and students

A three-day programme of screenings of children’s and youth documentaries from Cyprus and abroad, a student conference, a photo exhibition, a music programme with youth groups, three experiential workshops for children, youth and teachers and the award ceremony for the winners of this year’s educational action CINeDUCATION, constitute the content of the Educational Section of this year’s AEI Film Festival: “Edu2023 AEI Film Festival | CINeDUCATION which will be held on 22, 23 and 24 September at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation building located at the centre of of Nicosia.

The programme of the Educational Section of this year’s AEI Film Festival “Edu2023 AEI Film Festival |CINeDUCATION is as follows:

Friday 22/9

10:00 – 13:00

The annual Student Seminer of the Educational Action CINeDUCATION organized by A.E.I. AUDIOVISUAL FORUM in collaboration with the UNESCO Aspnet in order to inform schools and universities about the 7th cycle of film workshops that will start in the school year 2023-2024.

18:00 – 20:30

Screening of foreign short documentaries created by young people and children from Greece and other European countries. A collaboration of three film festivals from Greece: the Castellorizo International Film Festival, the Camera Zizanio Festival and the Chania International Film Festival.

20:30 – 22:00

Rock music program with the young rock band BUZZ!

Photography exhibition with photos from the participation of students of this year’s cycle of documentary production workshops. The exhibition will be open throughout the festival.

Saturday 23/9

10:00 – 13:30

An experiential workshop for teachers and primary and secondary school students entitled: “THE INTERACTIVE DOCUMENTARY IN THE MODERN CLASSROOM AS A SOURCE OF KNOWLEDGE AND ENTERTAINMENT”. In the workshop, participating teachers, together with students, will have the opportunity to develop educational digital and interactive applications using historical/ethnographic/archaeological documentaries and encouraging students’ interaction with them.

11:00 – 13:00

Experiential workshop for children aged 10-12 years old, primary school students in grades 5 and 6 entitled: “Bullying and Film Education”. The workshop is an effort to raise awareness of the contemporary social problem of bullying, while at the same time introducing the participants to the magical world of the art of cinema.

18:00 – 20:30

Screening of documentaries made by primary and secondary schools through the educational programme of the Cyprus Pedagogical Institute entitled: DOCUMENTING THE MEMORY.

The screenings will take place in the presence of the filmmakers.

20:30 – 22:00

Jazz music programme with students of the Music School of the Pancyprian High School

Sunday 24/9

10:00 – 13:30

Repeat of the experiential workshop entitled: “THE INTERACTIVE DOCUMENT IN THE MODERN CLASS AS A SOURCE OF KNOWLEDGE AND PSYCHOLOGY” in Limassol, at CUTING EDGE-AN AMERICAN SPACE / CUTING EDGE at 45 Kition Kyprianou Street, 3041, Limassol.

17:00 – 20:30

Screening of the ten short documentaries made by students who participated in this year’s cycle of CINeDUCATION film workshops. The films are competing for three prizes sponsored by the Cyprus Broadcasting Authority and the Special Prize of the Cyprus National Commission for UNESCO.

20:30 – 22:00

Award ceremony for the winning teams that participated in this year’s cycle of CINeDUCATION film workshops.

For more information about the programme of the Educational Section of this year’s AEI Film Festival: “Edu2023 AEI Film Festival | CINeDUCATION and to register for the Student Workshop and the experiential workshops, please contact Stavros Papageorgiou, coordinator of the AEI Film Festival and the educational workshops CINeDUCATION, via email at aei.filmfes[email protected] or telephone 99694407 or visit the website www.aei-filmfestival.org.

Read more: