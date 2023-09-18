The 13th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus announces its National Competition Programme including 11 short films made by Cypriot film directors: a kaleidoscope of fiction, experimental, animation and documentary shorts making up a must-watch programme for every film aficionado, showcasing the multi-faceted character of the local film community.

The festival is co-organised by the Department of Modern and Contemporary Culture of the Deputy Ministry of Culture, and the Rialto Theatre. It has evolved into an institutional event that aims at unveiling the directorial voices of the local and international film scene. The international competition programme is curated by the festival’s Artistic Directors, Alexia Roider and Ioakim Mylonas.

The 11 national films in the competition selected by the Pre-selection Committee are the following:

Athalassa, directed by Argyro Nicolaou Acceptance, directed by Mark Kassinos Βuffer Zone, directed by Savvas Stavrou Death of a Format, directed by Marios Lizides First call, directed by Frantzeskos Zarou Ι am an alien, directed by Nicolas Karatzas If you need me, I will fly, directed by Christina Georgiou Milk-rose, directed by Constantinos Patsalides Pillars, directed by Andreas Dimitriou Posidonies, directed by Antis Iakovou, Evie Demetriou The Tornado Outside, directed by Maria Tomazou

The members of the Pre-Selection Committee who selected the Cypriot films participating in the National Competition section are Adonis Florides – director-screenwriter, Nicolas Khabbaz – producer and director of Audiovisual Arts at Notre Dame University in Lebanon (NDU), and Doros Demetriou – film historian.

The National Films compete both for the International and National Awards, as well as for the European Film Awards’ Short Film Candidate nomination.

The awards that will be granted by the international jury in both sections are the following:

International Competition Section

1 st Prize for Best Short Film

Prize for Best Short Film 2 nd Prize for Best Short Film

Prize for Best Short Film Best Director Award

Best Documentary Award

National Competition Section

1 st Prize for Best National Film

Prize for Best National Film 2 nd Prize for Best National Film

Prize for Best National Film Best Cypriot Director Award ‘Dinos Katsourides’

Best Cinematography Award

Best Performance Award

as well as up to 3 Honorary Distinctions in every section.

The festival also grants the Best Music Video Award, decided by the Student Jury of the Department of Multimedia and Graphic Design of Cyprus University of Technology.

More information about the international jury members and the programme of screenings will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information about the festival, visit www.isffc.com.cy and its social media pages.

Screenings are suitable for 18+.

All films are screened in their original language with English and Greek subtitles.

For information: Rialto Theatre 77 77 77 45

Facebook: @Int’l Short Film Festival of Cyprus

Instagram: isffc_filmfestival