Discover Zapalo Beach with the Sea Kayak Cyprus team on May 8

Let’s explore this spectacular area, Tripiti beach (also known as Zapalo), by Sea Kayak, and start your day with sea kayaking. An energetic tour in the morning is suitable for all paddlers.

We will cover a total distance of approximately 7kms and we will enjoy the scenery with a total duration of approximately 3 hours, but please allow for 3.5 hours just in case we decide to enjoy the scenery a bit longer.

We will meet at Kourion beach where we will provide you with the necessary information about the area and equipment (kayak, paddle, PFD). We will make a small introduction on how to paddle and self-rescue techniques. Following on, we will practice what we learn in the water and the adventure begins. We will make one stop at Zapalo beach where we will have time to swim, snorkel and relax. We will also enjoy a morning coffee and a snack before we start to paddle back to the starting location having spend an adventurous and fun day in the sea.

Important notes:

(I) We might expect light wind and waves, and people with known seasickness should be prepared or are Not advised to participate.
(II) If you are after strenuous exercise, please be aware that our regular tours are not meant to be this, you will be asked to adjust your speed to the other participants’ and the guide’s pace.

Other things to note:

(I) This activity is suitable for first-time kayakers, and it is offered as an experience.
(II) Participants should expect moderate work out but we also adjust to the group strength and stamina.
(III) Most of the kayaks are double, so there is a chance you will be sitting and socializing with someone else.

What’s included:

Double sit-on-top sea kayaks and associated equipment (paddle and life-jacket), coffee, fruits, experience guides and photographs.

For bookings and additional information please visit website

When Sunday, May 8 from 8.30 am till 11 am
Where Kourion Beach
Tickets €35

Event by Sea Kayak Cyprus

By Lisa Liberti
