Discover Zapalo beach by sea kayak on Saturday, September 11

Discover Zapalo beach (also known as Tripiti) by Sea Kayak on Saturday, September 11.

Zapalo Beach | in-cyprus.com

When Saturday, September 11 at 7:30am

Duration: 3 hours

Where Zapalo Beach, Limassol

By Sea Kayak Cyprus

Tel 96 58 59 59

Sanctuary of Apollon Hylates, God of the Woodland

 

 

 

By Lisa Liberti
