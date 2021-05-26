Disciplinary investigation against high-level police officer

The Attorney General decided on a disciplinary investigation against a high-level Police officer, following a report conveyed to him after an administrative search.

In fact, following a complaint against the said policemen by a woman, his subordinate, that he exercised psychological violence and humiliating behavior against her, the Attorney General agreed with the suggestion of the Police that there are no criminal offences but only disciplinary ones.

For this reason, the Chief of Police informed the Justice Minister so that an official, whose rank has to be higher than the officer under investigation, will be appointed to examine the case.