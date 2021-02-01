Insider Economy Disciplinary cases frozen due to resignation of Rea Georgiou

Disciplinary cases frozen due to resignation of Rea Georgiou

The resignation of Rea Georgiou from the Public Audit Oversight Board has frozen many cases but is also creating problems regarding their investigation due to possible dispute of decisions made, since the appointment of the Board’s President may be disputed from day one. Georgiou resigned due to the Attorney General’s opinion that there might be a conflict of interest arising from the fact that her brother is a partner in an audit firm.

It is also noted, that after the resignation of the President, the legal meeting of the Board is problematic because there is no provision of the law in case the president’s position is vacant. Consequently, the board is not capable of making any decisions until the appointment of a new President.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articlePolice have checked half the population of Cyprus for COVID measures’ breach
Next articlePolice chase reported stolen car in Limassol roads

Top Stories

Local

Listed buildings demolished at the order of Archbishop

gavriella -
At the orders of the Archbishop, listed buildings around the Archbishopric were demolished, something that caused the reaction of officials of the Nicosia Municipality,...
Read more
Local

Stolen car with license plates from an ambulance

gavriella -
A car that had been stolen approximately two months ago was seen in the center of Paphos. The strange thing about it was that it...
Read more
Local

Almost 17,000 water birds will spend winter in Cyprus’s wetlands

gavriella -
In view of the World Wetlands Day celebrated on 2 February, the BirdLife Cyprus and the Fauna and Flora Services issued a joint announcement...
Read more
Local

Police chase reported stolen car in Limassol roads

gavriella -
According to Philenews information, members of the Police saw a man driving a car that was reported stolen. They chased the vehicle but as...
Read more
Economy

Disciplinary cases frozen due to resignation of Rea Georgiou

gavriella -
The resignation of Rea Georgiou from the Public Audit Oversight Board has frozen many cases but is also creating problems regarding their investigation due...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

Real GDP growth in Cyprus is projected at -5.7% in covid-hit 2020

Annie Charalambous -
Real GDP growth in Cyprus is projected at -5.7% in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Economic Outlook issued...
Read more
Economy

First day of 5G today by CYTA, 31 January

gavriella -
“5G is the future of financial development, business innovation and more widely of progress in Cyprus and of improving the quality of everyone’s lives,”...
Read more
Economy

EBA launches EU-wide stress test, the scenario for Cyprus banking sector

gavriella -
The European Banking Authority (EBA) on Friday launched the 2021 EU-wide stress test, publishing the scenarios for the exercise, including those for Cyprus. Although Cypriot...
Read more
Economy

Less and less Russian deposits in Cypriot banks every year

gavriella -
According to data provided by the Central Bank of Cyprus, every year the Russians withdraw more and more money from Cypriot banks. In 2020, deposits...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros