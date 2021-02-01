Disciplinary cases frozen due to resignation of Rea Georgiou

The resignation of Rea Georgiou from the Public Audit Oversight Board has frozen many cases but is also creating problems regarding their investigation due to possible dispute of decisions made, since the appointment of the Board’s President may be disputed from day one. Georgiou resigned due to the Attorney General’s opinion that there might be a conflict of interest arising from the fact that her brother is a partner in an audit firm.

It is also noted, that after the resignation of the President, the legal meeting of the Board is problematic because there is no provision of the law in case the president’s position is vacant. Consequently, the board is not capable of making any decisions until the appointment of a new President.

(philenews)