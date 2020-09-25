News Local Disagreements over simultaneous transmission of lessons for e-learning

Disagreements over simultaneous transmission of lessons for e-learning

All three educational organisations – the Pancyprian Greek Teachers Organisation (POED), the Secondary school teachers association (OELMEK) and the Association of Teachers of Technical and Vocational Education (OLTEK) – are calling for the reopening of the issue of the definition of “distance learning” in Parliament’s Education Committee despite the fact that relevant amendments were voted on by the Plenary Session of September 18th.

The purpose of the discussion in the Committee, as they say, is to express and present all existing views and to agree on a solution acceptable to all. They point out that there was never a dialogue on this issue.

Educational organisations note that though the definition of “distance learning”, as included in the passed amendment, does not refer to the placement of cameras in classrooms, and does not specify the manner and time of transmission of lessons, they will not accept a breach of personal data in any way.

Explaining the point of disagreement of teachers, OELMEK president Costas Hadjisavvas, tells Philenews that there is no consensus for simultaneous transmission of the lesson that takes place live in classroom to other students in their homes. He calls on the Ministry of Education to find better solutions to the issue without delay.

For his part, the general secretary of POED Charis Charalambous, notes that there are alternative ways of distance learning.

Among the alternatives being discussed by teachers, is to group students from each class who may need to stay at home, and have them taught through e-learning by a teacher who will be placed in a classroom on their own with the appropriate technological infrastructure in place to facilitate this.

By Maria Bitar
