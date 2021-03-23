Director of President’s Press Office tests positive to COVID-19

Viktoras Papadopoulos, Director of the Press Office of the President of the Republic, has tested positive to COVID-19.

Following this development, Government spokesman Kyriakos Koushos, alternate government spokesman Panagiotis Sentonas, and undersecretary to the President Vasilis Palmas, who were close contacts of Papadopoulos have gone into self-isolation.

According to information, following the confirmed case, all personnel at the Presidential Palace will take a test, as per health protocols.

(philenews)