Director of President’s Press Office on El Diablo song

In a written statement, the Director of the President’s Press Office Viktoras Papadopoulos noted the following regarding the song that will represent Cyprus in Eurovision:

We respect the views of the Holy Synod or of those who disagree with the title of the song that will represent Cyprus in this year’s Eurovision contest.

At the same time, however, the Government fully respects creative intellectual and artistic freedom that cannot be misinterpreted or limited because of a song’s title, and unnecessary dimensions should not be attributed.