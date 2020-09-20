News Local "Diplomacy now has the floor", Erdogan says in Twitter post

“Diplomacy now has the floor”, Erdogan says in Twitter post

A 180° turn is observed by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who, as shown by his recent post on a popular microblogging site, has decided to take a step back from his usual aggressive policy in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean, giving room to engage in a more diplomatic solution to the differences between Ankara, Athens and Nicosia.

According to diplomatic sources, the change in attitude of the Turkish president is mainly due to the threat of European sanctions.

All this time, Ankara has been playing the role of aggressor. Erdogan’s plan, however, hit a wall as France, following the de facto US withdrawal from what is happening in the East Med, is moving in to take control of this crucial geopolitical region.

The unwavering support of Macron in Greece and Cyprus against Turkish aggression throughout the past period has made it clear to Erdogan that EU sanctions will be imposed.

This time it was not a front or an ’empty’ threat – as has happened in the past – but an actual real threat to Turkish economy.

All these contributed to the about turn Erdogan has made who stated through a Twitter post on Saturday that “Turkey intends to give the greatest possible opportunity to diplomacy, with the aim of resolving issues through dialogue in a way that benefits all sides.

We are not going to pay attention to the successive challenges. Diplomacy now has the floor. With this vision, we will continue to defend every drop of our water and every inch of our land to the end”.

It was preceded by a Twitter post, symbolically written in Turkish, by French President Emanuel Macron, who sent a message to Ankara aimed at resuming dialogue on the East Med, a few days shy of the crucial EU Summit.

“In Ajaccio (at the recent MED7 Summit in Corsica), we sent a clear message to Turkey: let’s reopen a responsible dialogue, in good faith, without naivety”, Macron mentions in his post, adding that “this call is now also that of the European Parliament. It seems to have been heard. Let’s move on”.

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleWorldwide coronavirus cases cross 30.55 million, death toll at 951,051
Next articleCOVID-19: Average age in Cyprus is 31 (tables)

Top Stories

World

Indian police arrest local journalist allegedly spying for China

Maria Bitar -
Police in India's capital city on Saturday said they had arrested a local freelance journalist on allegations he was passing "sensitive information" on to...
Read more
Local

COVID-19: Average age in Cyprus is 31 (tables)

Maria Bitar -
Here are the infographics, by the Ministry of Health, with statistics on the course of the coronavirus until September 17, 2020. The average age...
Read more
Local

“Diplomacy now has the floor”, Erdogan says in Twitter post

Maria Bitar -
A 180° turn is observed by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who, as shown by his recent post on a popular microblogging site, has decided to...
Read more
World

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 30.55 million, death toll at 951,051

Maria Bitar -
More than 30.55 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 951,051 have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more
Local

Man, 28, arrested for possession of cannabis

Maria Bitar -
A man, aged 28, from Limassol, was arrested in Nicosia on Saturday night for possession of approximately one kilo of cannabis, police said on...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

COVID-19: Average age in Cyprus is 31 (tables)

Maria Bitar -
Here are the infographics, by the Ministry of Health, with statistics on the course of the coronavirus until September 17, 2020. The average age...
Read more
Local

Man, 28, arrested for possession of cannabis

Maria Bitar -
A man, aged 28, from Limassol, was arrested in Nicosia on Saturday night for possession of approximately one kilo of cannabis, police said on...
Read more
Local

UPDATE- Twenty-five new coronavirus cases today out of 2,950 tests total

Maria Bitar -
According to an update the Ministry's Epidemiological Surveillance Unit has received it is announced that 10 additional new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were...
Read more
Local

Bag snatcher caught red handed thanks to observant woman

Maria Bitar -
A 22-year-old foreigner was arrested on Friday for snatching the bag of a 63-year-old foreign woman in a restaurant in Paphos. The theft was...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros