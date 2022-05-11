Dinner with Vasilikon Wines at Dionysus Mansion on May 18

Dionysus Mansion in collaboration with Vasilikon winery from Kathikas in Pafos present a gastronomic night for our wine lovers.
Sharing Set Menu & Wines:
Vasiliko Xynisteri 2021 & Vasiliko Xynisteri 2017
Welcome canape:
Celeriac puree/ prawn’s bisque/ seabass/coriander
Vasiliko Single vineyard Xynisteri 2020
Сold starters:
Beetroot Carpaccio
Beetroot/fennel/goat cheese/orange/green apple/pine nuts
Cold Prawns Saganaki
Prawns ceviche/bloody Mary sauce/capers leaves/feta cheese
Vasilikon Lefkada 2017
Hot starters:
Chicken Liver Risotto
Basil pesto/chicken leaver/almond/Naxos cheese
Moussaka Ravioli
Beef mincemeat/eggplant puree/graviera cream/potato chips
Methi Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 &
Methi Cabernet sauvignon 2013
Main course:
Rabbit ‘’stifado’’
Brioche/rabbit/stew sauce
Beef fillet ‘’kontosouvli’’
Various mushrooms/smoked bacon dust/pomme anna potatoes
Cheese
Amfilochia ‘’kefalotyri’’/cherry tomatoes confit/goose pate
***
Pre-booking is mandatory at 25 222210
Price: 45 euro per person
Minimum 4 persons per table (if less then you will be seated at the common table )
