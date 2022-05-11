Dinner with Vasilikon Wines at Dionysus Mansion on May 18

Dionysus Mansion in collaboration with Vasilikon winery from Kathikas in Pafos present a gastronomic night for our wine lovers. in collaboration with Vasilikon winery from Kathikas in Pafos present a gastronomic night for our wine lovers.

Sharing Set Menu & Wines:

Vasiliko Xynisteri 2021 & Vasiliko Xynisteri 2017

Welcome canape:

Celeriac puree/ prawn’s bisque/ seabass/coriander

Vasiliko Single vineyard Xynisteri 2020

Сold starters:

Beetroot Carpaccio

Beetroot/fennel/goat cheese/orange/green apple/pine nuts

Cold Prawns Saganaki

Prawns ceviche/bloody Mary sauce/capers leaves/feta cheese

Vasilikon Lefkada 2017

Hot starters:

Chicken Liver Risotto

Basil pesto/chicken leaver/almond/Naxos cheese

Moussaka Ravioli

Beef mincemeat/eggplant puree/graviera cream/potato chips

Methi Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 &

Methi Cabernet sauvignon 2013

Main course:

Rabbit ‘’stifado’’

Brioche/rabbit/stew sauce

Beef fillet ‘’kontosouvli’’

Various mushrooms/smoked bacon dust/pomme anna potatoes

Cheese

Amfilochia ‘’kefalotyri’’/cherry tomatoes confit/goose pate

***

Pre-booking is mandatory at 25 222210

Price: 45 euro per person

Minimum 4 persons per table (if less then you will be seated at the common table )