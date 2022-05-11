Taste of CyprusLocal FoodDinner with Vasilikon Wines at Dionysus Mansion on May 18

Dinner with Vasilikon Wines at Dionysus Mansion on May 18

280649036 1865623520298146 6005483746125428168 N
280649036 1865623520298146 6005483746125428168 N
Dionysus Mansion in collaboration with Vasilikon winery from Kathikas in Pafos present a gastronomic night for our wine lovers.
Sharing Set Menu & Wines:
Vasiliko Xynisteri 2021 & Vasiliko Xynisteri 2017
Welcome canape:
Celeriac puree/ prawn’s bisque/ seabass/coriander
Vasiliko Single vineyard Xynisteri 2020
Сold starters:
Beetroot Carpaccio
Beetroot/fennel/goat cheese/orange/green apple/pine nuts
Cold Prawns Saganaki
Prawns ceviche/bloody Mary sauce/capers leaves/feta cheese
Vasilikon Lefkada 2017
Hot starters:
Chicken Liver Risotto
Basil pesto/chicken leaver/almond/Naxos cheese
Moussaka Ravioli
Beef mincemeat/eggplant puree/graviera cream/potato chips
Methi Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 &
Methi Cabernet sauvignon 2013
Main course:
Rabbit ‘’stifado’’
Brioche/rabbit/stew sauce
Beef fillet ‘’kontosouvli’’
Various mushrooms/smoked bacon dust/pomme anna potatoes
Cheese
Amfilochia ‘’kefalotyri’’/cherry tomatoes confit/goose pate
***
Pre-booking is mandatory at 25 222210
Price: 45 euro per person
Minimum 4 persons per table (if less then you will be seated at the common table )
By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleLecture on the history of the Limassol Archaeological Museum
Next articlePresident Anastasiades meets with visiting Croatian Pm

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros