Dining out but only outdoors is on, yet protests continue

Dining out in Cyprus but only outdoors starts on Tuesday as part of the new relaxation of covid measures but Limassol primary schools remain closed for another two weeks – much to the anger of parents.

Protests also come from owners of restaurants and other catering venues over the perceived very strict protocols accompanying their re-opening.

At the same time, gymnasium pupils will also have to continue online classes for another two weeks.

Friday’s announced relaxations fell short of a substantial lifting of lockdown following a Cabinet meeting to review the measures amid a surge in coronavirus cases all across Cyprus. The surge is higher in coastal Limassol.

The number of hospitalised covid patients has also risen, forcing the government to draft a plan to up the number of covid beds in hospitals – specifically in Larnaca and Paphos.

Moreover, Limassol parents are still angry over the latest primary school decision and have warned even with mass mobilizations in case the government does not review its decisions.

The ongoing public debate will probably continue on Tuesday, while an initiative has been taken by Constantinos Tsiotis who heads the scientific team advising the government on covid, accoring to Philenews.

Tsiotis has already sent letters to the Ministers of Education and Health, informing them of the intention of the scientific team to hold a dialogue with all stakeholders so that the return of students and teachers to classes takes place under revised and feasible health protocols.