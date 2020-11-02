News Local DIKO submits 11 proposals to combat corruption

DIKO submits 11 proposals to combat corruption

The Democratic Party (DIKO) submitted 11 proposals in order to combat corruption.

Specifically:

  1. Unobstructed access of the Auditor General’s office to all documents and elements of each case it wants to investigate.
  2. Establishing criteria on incompatibility to the appointment of former ministers, MPs, or mayors to the positions of Attorney General and assistant Attorney General must become incompatible.
  3. Establishment of a really Independent Authority Against Corruption which will not be appointed by the government but will be approved by the Parliament.
  4. Establishment of a special Advisory Body for Combatting Corruption that will comprised of specialists.
  5. Annual check of the property of political persons, independent officials, high-level officials, and mayors.
  6. Upgrading and modernization of the MP’s asset and funds declaration.
  7. Immediate promotion of the legislation on whistleblowers.
  8. Appointment of non-executive members in the councils of semi-governmental organizations, who will check the remaining Administrative Council.
  9. Immediate release of all decisions by the Ministerial Council regarding the President, the Ministers and members of their family.
  10. Immediate release of all decisions by the Ministerial Council of the last seven years regarding the President, the Ministers and members of their family.
  11. Establishment of a list of Department’s interchangeability in the public service.

At the same time, DIKO is ready for any activity or discussion of additional measures to face corruption.

The party noted that in recent years the Anastasiades/DISY government has changed the character of the country with corruption, disrespect of the institutions, attacks to independent authorities, even frightening journalists, supposedly as a joke. As a result the country has been internationally defamed, the institutions have been undermined, pubic money has been wasted, and the society has turned against the state and the politicians.

(philenews)

DIKO submits 11 proposals to combat corruption

