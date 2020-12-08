DIKO prepares amendment reducing earnings of President’s associates

Opposition parties want to send a crystal clear message to the government with more than 100 amendments on the state budget for 2021. In addition to the fact that the opposition parties are not going to approve the budget, they also want to turn the government into their hostage, requesting their approval for the release of specific funds.

According to information, DIKO has prepared an amendment reducing by 50% the earnings of President’s Anastasiades’s associates, currently at 402,000 euros. Moreover, there will be an effort to reduce by 25% the amount for the presidential guard.

As in previous years, amendments will be approved reducing by 5%-10% advisory services, operational expenses and credits regarding training of personnel, seminars and other events.

(philenews)