Centre Diko party spokesman and MP Pavlos Mylonas is meeting on Wednesday with Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis to hand over evidence on alleged scandals of bribery, negligence and abuse of power.

This is what Philenews reports, citing a press release issued by the MP’s office.

Details on who is involved were not made public.

The press release only said that the evidence was collected at the initiative of the Diko MP.