Diko leader indicates presidential elections hopeful Christodoulides will be the one nominated on June 26

Centre Diko and kingmaker in previous presidential elections have indicated they will back former Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides as their hopeful in February 2023’s head of state contest.

Talking to state radio on Wednesday, Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos argued that Christodoulides has the characteristics of quality that the next President of the Republic should have.

And that even though the third largest party’s first choice is backing their own candidate and not an independent one the state of play within Diko is such that makes this impossible.

That’s why, he added, the name of Christodoulides is the one to most probably be announced on June 26 after the Central Committee meets to take final presidential elections decisions.

The ruling Disy-affiliated appointed government spokesman first and then foreign minister of President Nicos Anastasiades’ administration, Christodoulides announced his independent candidacy last month.

He is now challenging Disy leader Averof Neophytou and the unity of the right-wing’s party.

Christodoulides has admitted that mistakes were made by the Anastasiades government and that his mission was to improve the prevailing state of play.

He also said he was proud to have served in the Anastasiades government.