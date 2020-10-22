DIKO: Dissolution of Parliament way out for government/DISY

In a statement DIKO President Nicolas Papadopoulos said DIKO does not understand how some people request the dissolution of the Parliament without setting as a precondition the resignation of the President and of his government who spread corruption.

Papadopoulos said that those suggesting the above proposal are giving the perfect excuse and a way out to the government of the Democratic Rally to avoid any control by the Parliament and to continue hiding the corruption which it maintained in the cash for passports scandal.

He asked all parties wanting to combat corruption in Cyprus to join DIKO in its demand for full access to the Auditor General for all files of naturalizations.

Read More: AKEL: The President and his government must resign

(philenews)