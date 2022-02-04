Diko considers backing Christodoulides for 2023 presidential election-insiders

Opposition parties Akel and Diko have intensified discussions to determine whether there is a prospect of forging cooperation in view of the 2023 presidential elections, but other options seem to also come under consideration.

Specifically, that of centre Diko joining forces with socialist Edek and another small party to give support to the independent candidacy of former foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides, insiders told Philenews.

This is a scenario that some see as victorious even without the support of one of the two big parties in Cyprus – that is main opposition Akel and ruling right-wing Disy.

An insider also said that even if Christodoulides does not make it to the second round Diko – the island’s third largest party – will have another chance to achieve its goal with the final choice it will make. Their goal is to be in the government, even as a coalition partner.

This is a scenario under review by Diko following the decision by Akel to rule out Nicolas Papadopulos who heads the centre party as a possible joint candidate.

Akel has made clear that no party leader should be considered as a possible election runner.