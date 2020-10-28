Digital Policy ministry ready for distance learning if lockdown imposed

The Digital Policy ministry assured it was ready on the technical side to organise distance learning, if a total lockdown was imposed over the rising covid-19 cases.

Deputy minister Kyriakos Kokkinos noted that distance learning is being already implemented in schools with covid-19 cases, where both the infected pupils and their contacts need to stay at home.

Kokkinos assured that the ministry will be able to technically respond in the case of a generalised lockdown distance learning, there are however a few issues when it comes to the purchase of additional computers for schools, replacing older technology.

He did note though that schools would be able to respond even with this older technology.

Kokkinos further added that systems have been upgraded and so has accessibility of teachers that will be forced to work from home.