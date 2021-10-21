Dig in Larnaca unearths water supply network dating back to 1745 (PHOTOS)

An archeological dig has unearthed remains of the impressive Ottoman water supply network of the coastal city of Larnaca.

The ancient system of sewerage that came to light this week further enriches the archeological richness of the island’s third-largest city.

Specifically, the pipelines discovered are made of clay alloy and were found in the area of ​ Tuzla mosque – behind the Larnaca Bishopric.

According to historical texts, Abou Bekir Pasha who was one of the Ottoman governors of Cyprus, ordered the construction of this water supply system.

The actual builder was dragoman (diplomat and interpreter) Kostantinos Christofakis and the work took him three years – from 1745 to 1748.