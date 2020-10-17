Dherynia protesters asked to respect measures against Covid-19

A peaceful protest by motorcyclists is to take place at Dherynia crossing on Saturday afternoon in memory of two Greek Cypriots brutally killed by Turks during anti-occupation protests there 25 years ago.

And the Health Ministry is appealing to everyone to respect protection measures against Covid-19.

Specifically, the organisers of “Initiative in Memory of Isaak-Solomou’ and participants must respect the following:

-Use of mask by everyone

-Social distancing among protesters

-No distribution of documents or leaflets

-No street vendors

The organizers are also asked to remain in contact with the Police to secure the proper implementation of the health measures.